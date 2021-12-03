Advance tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home sets new record, BEATS Black Widow in two hours

On the first day of pre-sales, Spider-Man: No Way Home sold more tickets than any other Marvel film since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The anticipated superhero sequel beat rival Disney release Black Widow's first day pre-sales in only two hours when reservations began earlier this week, making it Fandango's most profitable title in 2021 and of the pandemic period.

As per DigitalSpy, while the pandemic had an impact on Black Widow's numbers – as well as the fact that it was released in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access at the same time in July – it's worth noting that Spider-Man: No Way Home outperformed its predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to wrap a bow around 20 years of live-action Spider-Man movies, and anticipation is through the roof with fans anxious to see how Tom Holland's Homecoming trilogy concludes," said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis via Deadline. He further said, "The most anticipated film of the season promises to deliver surprises on every level and December 17 can't come soon enough."

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, follows Tom Holland's Peter Parker as he attempts to rectify the fact that everyone now knows he's the suit-wearing webslinger. He enlists the aid of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to do so, but when the latter's spell goes astray, the two realise that they've unleashed villains from all across the universe on New York City.

