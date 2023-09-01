Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake: When did adult animated series release? Where and how to watch, episode schedule, and more

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake has been a much-awaited release for fans of animated content and the series, which is a spin-off of the 2010 Adventure Time show, recently made its premiere. The adult animated television series is the third in the franchise and revolves around Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat, gender-swapped version versions of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog from the original cartoon series that premiered on April 5, 2010.

While the original animated series concluded on September 3, 2018, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, which has been created by Adam Muto, premiered recently. Here's everything you need to know about the animated spin-off series including its release date, when and where to watch, the episode schedule, the trailer, the cast, and more details about the fun show.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake release date and where to watch

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake premiered on August 31, 2023, on Max with its first two episodes titled Fionna Campbell and Simon Petrikov, after the characters of the series. The show will air on Cartoon Network Canada in the fall of this year. Australian viewers can watch the show on Fox 8 from September 1. The show was first announced back in 2021.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake synopsis and trailer

The trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake was released on August 17 and has more than 1.2 million views in a few weeks. Set in the land of Ooo, the show is described as a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. "When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov," the official synopsis of the spin-off show reads.

Watch the trailer for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake here:

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake cast and episode schedule

Madeleine Martin will be voicing Fionna, Roz Ryan will play Cake, and Tom Kenny will be lending his vocals for Simon Petrikov. The series has 10 half-hour episodes which will be released every Thursday until its finale in September end. Here's the episode schedule:

Episode 1: August 31

Episode 2: August 31

Episode 3: September 7

Episode 4: September 14

Episode 5: September 21

Episode 6: September 28

Episode 7: October 5

Episode 8: October 12

Episode 9: October 19

Episode 10: October 26

