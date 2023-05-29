AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results: Orange Cassidy wins the Blackjack Battle Royal; Full list inside

AEW has returned with its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which was headlined by MJF defending the world title against ‘Jungle Boy’ Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry in the company’s young pillar.

AEW had unofficially turned four Sunday nights with Double or Nothing 2023 and it is becoming more apparent that the company has been evolving since what it did back in 2019. Sunday's show was full of roller coaster emotions. Here is the full list of winners of AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results

Orange Cassidy retained the title of AEW International Championship in 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal. Adam Cole defeated Chris Jericho via referee stoppage in an unsanctioned match by AEW, in which the company will not be responsible for any injuries that occurred within.

FTR won against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship Match. Meanwhile Wardlow defeated Christian Cage to win the Ladder Match for the TNT Championship. Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter to win the title of AEW World Women’s Championship Match in a short match.

The House of Black’s Brody King, Malakai Black, and Buddy Matthews retained their titles by defeating Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and Daddy Ass of The Acclaimed.

Jade Cargill successfully retained her title by defeating Taya Valkyrie with Jaded in a grueling match. Eventually, Kris Statlander returned to a squared circle after a year and defeated Cargill for the title.

The 4-way match for the AEW World Championship was one of the best matches of the night. AEW World Champion MJF successfully retained his title by defeating Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara. MJF continued to assert a great performance with excellence personified.

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Elite. During the closing minutes of the Anarchy in the Arena Match, AEW fans found out that Konosuke Takeshita had aligned himself with Don Callis.

