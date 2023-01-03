AEW Dynamite 2023: 6 things you need to know about Chris Jericho's upcoming match

The first episode of AEW Dynamite in 2023 will see Chris Jericho face off against Ricky Starks in a match that fans have been looking forward to with much anticipation. Jericho who has had one of the greatest careers in pro wrestling history spent 20 years in WWE and won six World Titles. Although in 2019, Chris moved to AEW and became their first AEW World Champion. Over the years, Jericho has competed for ECW, WCW, WWE, New Japan, and AEW. Nearly two weeks ago, at the ROH Final Battle, Claudio Castagnoli managed to win the ROH World Championship for the second time as he defeated Chris Jericho. The AEW superstar had previously beaten Castagnoli for the same title back at AEW Grand Slam. In the meantime, the wrestler has also been enjoying an acting career and after playing a supporting role in horror breakout Terrifier 2, Jericho has now been named among the lead cast of a wrestling-themed horror Dark Match which also stars Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg and Sara Canning.

As the AEW Dynamite kicks off its first 2023 show, there's nothing bigger than a Starks vs Jericho match. Chris will be appearing in this match, fresh off the loss of his ROH World Championship, whereas Starks also recently lost his first-ever AEW World title match against MJF on the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. Considering both the wrestling stars will be hoping to put their past losses behind them, this will be a crucial match. AEW Dynamite debuts in Seattle Another major highlight of the first match of AEW Dyanmite 2023 is that it is debuting in Seattle. As it marks its first time in Seattle, Washington, it could turn out to be a special match for hometown boy Darby Allin, who will have an opportunity to win the TNT Championship as he faces the reigning titleholder, Samoa Joe. When is Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks' match? Chris Jericho has faced a lot of new opponents during his AEW run and now he is set for a showdown against Ricky Starks. It has been made official that Jericho will face another Starks on the first episode of Dynamite which will take place on January 4 in Seattle.

What Chris Jericho has said about Ricky Starks? As reported by TJR Wrestling, Chris Jericho has maintained that Starks will be a World Champion someday, but he’s not ready yet. Jericho thinks that he can help Starks reach the top of AEW and wants him to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Although Ricky has reportedly said he has no interest in joining JAS. The group consists of Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay. Chris is the oldest member of JAS at 52. Chris Jericho's stand on CM Punk Recently, a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that several of the top talents in AEW, including Chris Jericho, told the rest of the locker room that would make sure CM Punk isn't brought back to the company. Punk who won the World Title from Jon Moxley at All Out has been mired in controversy following his backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Chris Jericho reflected on 2022 Ahead of his first AEW match of 2023, the wrestling superstar previously addressed the eventful 2022 that he had on the episode of Talk Is Jericho. He addressed AEW's backstage brawl controversy and spoke about how the company suffered because of it saying, "There was so much bad publicity on the company and kind of a black cloud, a haze over it, and dude, we were fighting back. We kind of took charge, [Jon Moxley] and Bryan and I and let them know the sky wasn't falling, that things happen, and we gotta keep the show rolling."

AEW's other confirmed matches As for the upcoming AEW Dynamite event, other confirmed matches include an AEW World Tag Team title match between The Acclaimed against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Swerve Scott vs. A.R. Fox, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill teaming up with Red Velvet to face Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue. There will also be a Bryan Danielson face-off against Tony Nese in singles action. Reports also suggest that former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page will make an appearance to give an update on his health. AEW World Champion MJF will also make an appearance on Dynamite. Jon Moxley's appearance has also been confirmed for the first AEW Dynamite of 2023. The AEW announcement said, "This Wednesday Night, we’ll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum!"

