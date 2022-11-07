AEW: Jon Moxley REVEALS going to rehab for alcohol addiction is the 'best decision' he ever made

Jon Moxley , who is currently ruling the wrestling world as AEW World Champion, had gone on a hiatus from the wrestling company for a few months in October 2021. The reason being to get treatment for his alcohol addiction. In an interview with Cincinnati, Jon Moxley spoke candidly about his rehab stint and how it was the "best decision" he ever made...

Jon Moxley Says Rehab Stint for Alcohol Addiction Was The "Best Decision"

On his rehab stint, Jon Moxley - who earlier went by the name Dean Ambrose in WWE - began by putting it the "simple short way," which is when you get to "a certain point" and you've got a problem "you can't fix yourself." Giving the example of someone's transmission getting shot and how you call a mechanic to fix the problem, Moxley shared, "At a certain point, when things are beyond your own control, you've got to call a professional and do a job that's much more expedient, efficient and thorough than you can do yourself. It's definitely the best decision I've ever made."

Jon Moxley confessed that he's the kind of guy who "wants to fix everything" himself and won't ask for help, necessarily, stating how it's obviously an "embarrassing thing.": "That's the main reason probably that a lot of people hesitate to do a thing like that because it's a sign of weakness or it's embarrassing. It's whatever. It's a lot quicker. It saves you a whole hell of a lot of trouble to deal with it head-on. But you've got to kind of get to that point, though, because you can try everything on your own first. The cliche is you've got to hit rock bottom or whatever."

"Maybe instead of going through a year of hell, maybe I'll bite this in the bud right now, and that would be cool," Jon Moxley added.

Jon Moxley Thought He'd "Die" of a Seizure in the Ring

Jon Moxley recalled how a year ago, he was afraid he's "die" of a seizure in the ring, which is something he had on his mind every day. For Jon, it was all messed up as he went through "absolute personal hell" for a long time that "nobody else even knew about.": "When you're scared for your actual life, to make the decision to go to rehab and (stuff) was basically – I had to basically assume I'm giving everything away. I was like, 'OK, I'm either going to live a long, happy life and raise my kid and be a person, or I can wrestle. But I can't have both.'" For the unversed, Moxley and wife-AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette welcomed a baby girl named Nora on June 13, 2021, a few months before the 36-year-old wrestler's rehab stint.

Jon Moxley was aware how he needed to stop relying on alcohol to numb the pain he felt, but, he also had thoughts of how he might be throwing his wrestling career away by choosing to go to rehab. Jon felt fans might perceive him as a loser who threw it all away and thought his days in the ring might be over. However, it had the opposite effect: "But when I got out, it turned out that nobody was mad at me at all. Everybody was very happy. I was welcomed back by AEW and by the fans, and it was just like, go and get back to it. And when you've already lost everything, all you fear for is your life, literally and figuratively."

Jon Moxley confessed that if he had taken another step in the "wrong direction," he "could have been on the verge of losing" his "family," had he gone that way. Moxley also confided that had he kept going in "another direction," he "could have died on live television.": "I could have literally lost everything. So to make that choice, I had to completely give away everything. I'll never wrestle in this arena again, I'll never get to wrestle in front of these fans again, I'll never get to be on TV again, I'll never win a championship again, I'll never make any money again, I'll go back and get my old job at the arena – I don't know. I had to give it all away."

"Now there's kind of nothing to lose. What, am I gonna lose a match? Will I screw up a move? Like, what could possibly go wrong? Almost nothing. Big f*****g deal. Am I alive? OK, I think it was a fine day, then," Jon Moxley concluded.

You do you, Jon Moxley!

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley will be facing off against Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF at AEW Full Gear on November 22.