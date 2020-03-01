AEW Revolution 2020: Jon Moxley DEFEATS Chris Jericho to win World Championship; thanks fans in fiery promo

At AEW Revolution 2020, Jon Moxley went through hell and back and was able to defeat Chris Jericho, inspite of continuous distractions from The Inner Circle to become the new AEW World Champion. Check out Jon's winning moment below.

With AEW Revolution 2020, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) proved yet again why they are a wrestling company to not mess with as they are successfully bringing about a significant change to Sports Entertainment! Revolution, being their first PPV of 2020, saw the AEW wrestlers giving it their all, much to the thrill of the rambunctious Chicago crowd. The main event of Revolution, in particular, had wrestling fans buzzing as it saw Chris Jericho put his AEW World Championship on the line against the hottest wrestling commodity in town, Jon Moxley.

We all know how Chris injured Jon's right eye with a spike from his jacket, which was also worn by the veteran wrestler as a taunt-filled tease during his main event entrance along with The Inner Circle members Ortiz and Santana. Moxley was all about the business starting on as he bit the stitches off of his opponent's left eye while Jericho targeted Jon's injured eye. Unfortunately, Chris took undue advantage of his opponent's injury as it dampened the latter's focus. Nonetheless, Moxley was able to counter a Lion Tamer into a heel lock and just as he had a Paradigm Shift almost set in motion, Santana intervened by using the loaded sock to knock Moxley out and setting up the Lionsault.

Check out Jon Moxley unleashing his vicious 'Moxley' mode on Chris Jericho below:

Jon was able to counter both the Codebreaker as well as the Walls of Jericho and turned it into his own version of the submission instead. Jack Hager dampened the mood by forcing a break and Chris went for the Codebreaker and the Walls of Jericho. However, Moxley was able to pull through heroically. When The Inner Circle tried to butt in again, they were banned from ringside by referee Aubrey Edwards. Between this commotion, Sammy Guevara was able to sneak in and blast Chris' opponent with the AEW World Championship belt.

Jon kicked out and post several punches from Jericho, teased the champion to bring on more! Chris again targeted Moxley's bad eye, taunted him, dropped him with a right hand to the face and kneed him. This caused the raucous Chicago crowd to boo the champion, much to the happiness of Jericho.

The Judas Effect was dodged by Moxley who instead delivered the Paradigm Shift on his opponent. Furthermore, Jon removed his eyepatch, thus revealing that he could see the entire time! After another nasty Paradigm Shift, Moxley pinned Jericho to become the new AEW World Champion.

Check out Jon Moxley's winning moment at AEW Revolution 2020 below:

A thrilling match, indeed!

What did you think of Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Post the riveting match, Jon gave a passionate promo to the Chicago crowd about the crazy year he has had post quitting WWE and thanked his diehard fans for sticking up for him, through thick and thin. Moxley also stated that he would defend his championship against anybody, anytime and anyplace!

