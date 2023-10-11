‘Affected Lindsay [Lohan] in that way': Revisit the time Rachel McAdams got selected to play the villain in 2000s classic Mean Girls because of THIS reason

In the world of iconic teen comedies, Mean Girls stands tall, and the behind-the-scenes stories often prove just as intriguing as the movie itself. The classic hit film’s director Mark Waters decided to unveil some fascinating tidbits about the film during his interview with Vulture , including the casting process, highlighting that the show’s major leads, Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams were not initially interested in the roles they actually played but were inclined to each other’s role in the movie.

Mark Waters initially had different plans for Lindsay Lohan

Mark Waters, who had previously collaborated with Lindsay Lohan on the 2003 film Freaky Friday, knew he wanted her for Mean Girls. However, not for the role of Cady, which she eventually portrayed. Waters saw in Lohan an energy that perfectly suited Regina George, the film's resident queen bee. He recalls Lohan's enthusiastic response to the idea, saying, "I fucking love Regina George! This is exactly the part I want to play."

Yet, as they searched for Cady, they struggled to find an actress who could hold her own against Lohan. Unexpectedly, Freaky Friday's success changed the game. Sherry Lansing, then head of Paramount, insisted that Lohan play the lead in Mean Girls due to her newfound audience appeal. Although hesitant, Lohan ultimately agreed, quipping, "Okay, I guess I'll play the lead. At least I get to have more lines."

ALSO READ: 'Vile f--ing things': Renee Rapp discusses how Mean Girls musical co-workers commented on her body that her family had to intervene

Rachel McAdams' impact on Lindsay Lohan

During the casting process, the well-known Rachel McAdams auditioned for the role of Cady. However, Mark Waters felt that McAdams, though talented, was too old for the character. He candidly told her, "I think you're a movie star, but you're way too old for this character. You just aren't going to be able to play the ingénue." McAdams understood and simply accepted the decision.

As Lohan switched to play Cady, the casting of McAdams as Regina George fitted the blocks perfectly. However, something unexpected happened on set. Lindsay Lohan became noticeably nervous around McAdams as McAdams was already a prominent actress back then.

Waters shared, “When Lindsay was acting with Rachel, she got very shy, because Rachel was older and a very accomplished actress. She’d come in the room and not talk to Lindsay — she was very focused. Lindsay kind of got nervous around her, and I thought that, more than anything, was going to be the deciding factor, the fact that she affected Lindsay in that way.”

The choices made behind the scenes can have a lasting impact on the final product. Mean Girls, with its memorable characters and performances, certainly owes part of its success to the unique dynamics that unfolded during the casting process.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mean Girls is coming back: Everything to know about the next installment