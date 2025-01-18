AFI Awards Luncheon Rescheduled Again Amid LA Wildfire; Details Inside

As the Los Angeles wildfire is still raging around the county, many awards shows have been affected. The recent one amongst these highly acclaimed events happens to be the American Film Institute Award.

As per reports, the AFI Awards will be held on February 6. The announcement came directly from CEO Bob Gazzale, which was reported by Deadline. “With the encouragement of the community, we will gather our honorees at the AFI AWARDS luncheon on Thursday, February 6,” the announcement that came out on Friday mentioned.

In his statement, Bob Gazzale further detailed that the private event has always been about “camaraderie” and not a competition. This has also been a moment to celebrate the “power of art to heal” that inspires many and unites all of them, Gazzale’s statement read.

Talking about Los Angeles, the CEO went on to add that it is a city that has been built by dreamers who also brought today's generation along, who will lead ahead toward a brighter future.

For those who do not know, the same award function was already delayed previously and was scheduled for January 10, 2025. However, a spokesperson for the event announced a delay on January 8 without a rescheduled date.

This highly acclaimed award ceremony joins some other such events that were largely affected by the tragic fires across Los Angeles. Some of these events happen to be the American Cinematheque Tribute To The Crafts at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, the Universal Party with Donna Langley at Sunset Tower, the BAFTA Tea, as well as the AARP Movies For Grownups Awards.

Advertisement

Even the Critics Choice Awards, which was supposed to be held in Santa Monica, was delayed.

These year's nominated movies are:

ANORA

THE BRUTALIST

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

CONCLAVE

DUNE: PART TWO

EMILIA PÉREZ

NICKEL BOYS

A REAL PAIN

SING SING

WICKED

Meanwhile, the television programs that have been nominated are:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

A Man on the Inside

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Nobody Wants This

The Penguin

Shōgun

Shrinking

True Detective: Night Country

ALSO READ: 'A Moment Like This Demands...': Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Emotional As She Reflects On Her Journey While Receiving Honorary AFI Degree