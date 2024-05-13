‘Afraid For My Life’: 50 Cent Shares Hilarious Response To Sean Diddy Combs' Son’s Diss Track Against Him

King Combos released a diss track aimed at 50 Cent. On the track, he addresses the backlash he has received and also speaks about the Homeland Security raids conducted on his Los Angeles and Miami properties. Diddy Combos is currently facing multiple ongoing alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits,

“I dare one of you n****s scream out ‘no diddy’” Combs raps on the song, referencing the viral meme and his father's allegations. Later, he adds: "Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack, but we are out here selling tracks / multimillion dollar plaques." From there, he brings up 50 Cent, who has since responded to the track on Instagram.

50 Cent's reaction to King Combos and his track

As for that response, 50 captioned a photo of Combs and Diddy. He wrote: "I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac. [shrugging emoji]. LOL."

Check out the diss as well as 50's response below on X and Instagram. Meanwhile, 50 Cent has spent the last several months incessantly trolling Diddy over the situation. He has yet to be charged with any crimes and maintains his innocence.

A little briefing about 50 Cent and Diddy's beef

50 Cent and Diddy have been embroiled in a decades-long beef featuring everything from diss tracks to mocking his vodka brand to personal insults. Moreover, 50 Cent has accused Combs of various wrongdoings, including involvement in the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., as well as mocking his sexuality.

Furthermore, 50 Cent's recent announcements of a documentary titled Diddy Do It?, which is based on sexual assault allegations against Combs, add another layer to the controversy surrounding both rappers.

The recent federal raids on Combs' homes have further intensified the ongoing drama, with his lawyer condemning the raids as excessive and contributing to unfair judgment against the rapper.

