Afraid: Max Ehrich is scared of falling in love in debut single post broken off engagement with Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich, who was previously engaged to Demi Lovato, just dropped his debut single titled Afraid along with a melancholic music video belting out how he's scared of falling in love.

The drama surrounding Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's abrupt end to their engagement came as a shock to everyone. For the unversed, it was earlier this year when Lovato and Ehrich started dating and quarantined together before getting engaged in July with a dream proposal by the beach in Malibu. However, after two months, the couple split while fans try to decipher exactly what went wrong with the young lovebirds.

Now, it looks like Ehrich has taken some inspiration from his ex-fiancée to use music as a catalyst of removing out your frustrations of a broken relationship. Making his singing debut, Max recently dropped a new single titled Afraid along with a melancholic music video which sees the 29-year-old actor playing the piano in front a green screen as the earth, sea, desert, city life and more engulf him. The Walk. Ride. Rodeo. star sings the blues about how he's afraid to love someone with his whole heart.

Check out Max Ehrich's debut single Afraid MV below:

Interestingly, the comments section of Afraid MV in YouTube has been turned off, given how much hate Max has been receiving since his engagement with Demi got called off.

Meanwhile, in a statement to Billboard, Max confessed that he had recorded Afraid when he was falling for Demi and that the song speaks of all the emotions that he was going through at that time. "The simplicity of the piano totally brings it home for me. It’s beyond fulfilling to be able to release these feelings in a song," Ehrich confessed.

Moreover, Billboard also reported that Max will be releasing a six-song EP in early 2021.

