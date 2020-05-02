Afrobeat co founder and legendary drummer Tony Allen dies aged 79 in Paris

Legendary Nigerian drummer Tony Allen who had co-founded Afrobeat genre breathed his last in Paris on Wednesday evening. He was 79.

He was considered one of the world’s best and greatest drummers. Yes, we are talking about Tony Allen. The legendary Nigerian drummer who also co-founded the popular Afrobeat genre breathed his last on Wednesday evening. He was 79 and died of a heart attack in Paris as revealed by his manager Eric Trosset which also clarifies his death has no link to Coronavirus. Tony had collaborated with another noted musician Fela Kuti and was a part of the latter’s band Africa ’70.

Allen had teamed up with Kuti to compose and record multiple albums most of which were hits among the music lovers. For the unversed, Fela Kuti died in 1997 but not before stating that there would be no Afrobeat without Tony Allen, a void that will now be felt by everyone after he is gone. As soon as the news of his death broke the internet, fans, well-wishers, and former colleagues of the legendary star offered their condolences over his demise.

For the unversed, Tony Allen was the main pioneer behind the sound of Afrobeat that reached the heights of popularity back in the 70s and is still considered a popular music genre. The great drummer was born in 1940 and began playing drums at a mere age of 18 years. Post his split with Kuti’s band, Allen had collaborated with many other artists in his career span. The polyrhythmic sounds created by this legendary drummer will always be remembered and cherished by music lovers and composers.

May his soul rest in peace.

Credits :BBC News

