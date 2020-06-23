After Academy Awards, organizers of Golden Globes 2021 postpone the event to February 28

Just like the Oscars, the Golden Globes 2021 has also witnessed a change in the date which is February 28 next year. This piece of news has been announced on Monday.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the entire world. Not only has it taken a toll on the lives of people but it has also led to the incurring of huge losses by various sectors including the entertainment industry. Keeping in mind the current situation, numerous mega-events have been postponed or canceled around the word. Among them is the Golden Globes 2021 which has now been allotted a new date by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday.

The prestigious awards show which is usually held in January is now been postponed to February 28, 2021, as per the announcement made by the renowned press association. Surprisingly, this was the very date that was chosen for organizing the 93rd Academy Awards. This was decided way back in 2017 when people did not have the slightest idea that a dangerous pandemic like COVID-19 would hit the world two years later. For the record, the date for Oscars has also been postponed now.

So, the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held on April 25, 2021, as reported earlier in numerous media portals. Talking about the 78th Golden Globe Awards, they will be hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey as was revealed in the 77th version that was held earlier this year on January 5.

