After Adam Levine denies cheating claims, two more models accuse him of sending flirty messages
Two more influencers have now accused Adam Levine of exchanging flirty messages with them on social media.
Adam Levine was recently accused of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo by an Instagram model who claimed that the singer allegedly dated her for a year and later also asked her if he could name his baby after her. The Maroon 5 singer released a statement denying the cheating allegations but accepted that during one period he "crossed the line."
Following the same, reports suggest that two more models have now accused the singer of sending them flirty DMs. According to Page Six, after Sumner Stroh’s affair claims went viral, a woman named Alyson Rosef has also shared her alleged direct messages with the Maroon 5 singer. One of the messages that Levine allegedly sent Rosef said, "I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right?" In a TikTok video, Rosef claimed she had "a lot more" messages but chose not to share them because they are "not appropriate."
As per Page Six, comedian Maryka, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share her alleged DMs with Levine wrote and shared a message that read, "I’m now obsessed with you." The alleged conversation between Maryka and him further had the comedian asking him about his marriage to which he allegedly wrote back, "Yes but it’s a bit complicated. Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn’t help. I might get away."
As for Stroh's allegations, Adam released a statement that said, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family." The singer is currently expecting his third baby with wife Behati Prinsloo.
