After Adam Levine denies cheating claims, two more models accuse him of sending flirty messages

Adam Levine was recently accused of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo by an Instagram model who claimed that the singer allegedly dated her for a year and later also asked her if he could name his baby after her. The Maroon 5 singer released a statement denying the cheating allegations but accepted that during one period he "crossed the line."

Following the same, reports suggest that two more models have now accused the singer of sending them flirty DMs. According to Page Six, after Sumner Stroh’s affair claims went viral, a woman named Alyson Rosef has also shared her alleged direct messages with the Maroon 5 singer. One of the messages that Levine allegedly sent Rosef said, "I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right?" In a TikTok video, Rosef claimed she had "a lot more" messages but chose not to share them because they are "not appropriate."