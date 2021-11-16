After Alec Baldwin's film shooting incident, George Clooney SHARES his tips on how to handle prop guns

George Clooney has opened up on the accidental shooting on the sets of Alec Baldwin's Rust. During a chat on WTF with Marc Maron podcast, via ET Canada, the actor shared his take on the tragic event which led to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' untimely demise, and director Joel Souza's injuries.

Clooney is no stranger to a movie set tragedy himself. His friends Jon-Erik Hexum and Brandon Lee have had similar accidents on sets where one fatally shot himself and the other was accidentally shot and killed. Discussing Brandon Lee, Clooney noted that they were close buddies and the movie in which the tragedy happened was his big break. Clooney further went ahead to explain that he follows every protocol and makes sure the gun is completely safe to use.

However, opening up on under whose responsibility the guns should be kept on set, Clooney said that the responsibility lies on "either the prop person or the armorer." “Why for the life of me, this low-budget film with producers who haven’t produced anything, wouldn’t have hired for the armorer someone with experience,” Clooney noted.

"Because this is just infuriating. Every time I get handed a six-gun, you point it at the ground and you fire. You squeeze it six times. Always," Clooney said while sharing his own tips on how to handle prop guns on sets.

The actor also spoke about the unverified reports of the crew on the set using the prop guns for target practice. The actor simply noted that it is "insane" and "infuriating," referring to the entire experience.

ALSO READ: George Clooney REVEALS he won’t let wife Amal Clooney watch Batman & Robin due to THIS reason