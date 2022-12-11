After All Too Well's success, Taylor Swift to direct a feature film with an original script

Taylor Swift left everyone impressed after directing the All Too Well short film set to her 10-minute track by the same name from her album, Red (Taylor's Version). The short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien won several awards in the longform video category and following the success of the same, Swift is now eyeing to take on the task of directing a full-fledged feature film.

As reported by Variety, Taylor Swift will be making her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures. The singer, songwriter and director has written an original script, which will be produced by studio that has previously backed Oscar-winning projects such as Nomadland and The Shape of Water. Details about the plot and casting of the film are yet unknown. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield spoke to Variety about collaborating with Taylor and said, "Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."It will be interesting to see if Swift works with her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn or BFF Blake Lively for the project.

All Too Well success

Taylor's success as a musician is already unmatched. Swift recently became the only solo artist ever to be honoured with two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her short film All Too Well and The Man. Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist to win album of the year on three different occasions. In October this year, the singer released Midnights which is her 10th studio album and it has already been topping charts. The 14-minute All Too Well: The Short Film, which Swift wrote and directed was screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festivals.