After almost appearing in Iron Man 3, Emilia Clarke to join Marvel's Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson?

Emilia Clarke is in the 'final negotiations' stage to join Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman.

After the recent exciting news of Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman being in talks to make her MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, there's now another big star's name attached to the Samuel L. Jackson led show. According to a report by Variety, Emilia Clarke, who the world knows as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, is in the 'final negotiations' stage to join Secret Invasion in an undisclosed role.

Neither Marvel Studios nor Emilia's reps have confirmed the casting news as of yet. If Clarke signs on to the project, it will be her MCU debut as well. However, it's not Emilia's first 'almost' tryst with the world of Marvel as in May 2019, Iron Man 3 co-writer Drew Pearce had shockingly revealed that the 34-year-old actress was almost a part of the Robert Downey Jr. starrer. Sharing a throwback IG post from an early Iron Man 3 table read, Drew shared how Clarke was a part of the same but because of script changes, Emilia eventually didn't star in the 2013 MCU movie. Interestingly, Clarke's GoT co-stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington will be making their MCU debuts as Ikaris and Dane Whitman in Chloé Zhao's Eternals, slated for a November 5, 2021 release.

Meanwhile, speaking of Secret Invasion, the highly-awaited series will also mark the return of not just Samuel as Nick Fury but even Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos, who we first met in the Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel. Moreover, One Night in Miami... star Kinglsey Ben-Adir is likely to play the main villain.

Secret Invasion will reportedly kick off in the after-effects of Captain Marvel, especially based on the Skrulls, who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Kyle Bradstreet of Mr. Robot fame will be writing and executive producing Secret Invasion, which was first announced in December 2020 by Kevin Feige on Disney Investor Day.

