After Alum Hero Fiennes Tiffin Reveals Ungentlemanly Warfare Cast’s WhatsApp Group Name, Check Out Here

Hero Fiennes Tiffin recalls having a great time with the cast members of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The After actor has donned the suit of a sailor in his latest release, where he shares the screen space with Alan Ritchson, Henry Cavill, Alex Pettyfer, and Henry Golding. While speaking to People Magazine, the actor shared insights into his bonding with the cast members.

The British actor shared that he checked the boxes on his career bucket list while working with the legends of the Hollywood industry. Additionally, Fiennes Tiffin disclosed that the cast members were in a WhatsApp group, which Pettyfer hilariously named.

What is the name of the WhatsApp group created by the members of the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

While interacting with the entertainment portal, the English actor revealed he had been included in a WhatsApp group of the cast members of his latest release. The group has been named Scriptless Heroes. Fiennes Tiffin stated, "I feel like I gelled with all the guys.”

Moreover, the actor claimed that "the credit definitely goes to Alex Pettfyer because he was the one who made the group chat called the Scriptless Heroes."

Explaining the reason behind the name of the group, the Woman King actor noted that it is "a joke on the fact that Guy likes to often be quite spontaneous with his dialogue changes.” He further clarified, "I have to add in there that every single time Guy changes something to the script, it makes it better. It's undoubtedly better. I don't know how he does it. He really is a genius."

Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s bonding with Henry Cavill

Hero Fiennes Tiffin recalled working with Justice League star Henry Cavill. Having the most scenes with the DCU actor, Fiennes Tiffin said he shared a great bond with Cavill.

Speaking on the same lines, the British actor revealed, "I really, really admire Henry and how he goes about his work and how he is as a person. He is really—a gentleman is the perfect word. I know it's ironic because of the title of the movie, but Henry Cavill, I really aspire to behave like he does and have a career like he does."

The filming of the movie was wrapped up last year, after which the Superman star lauded all of the actors. Meanwhile, he called Fiennes Tiffin the “mega star in making” in a post on Instagram.

