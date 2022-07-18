After Amber Heard defamation trial, Johnny Depp seen with a mystery woman in Italy ahead of his concert

More than a month after his defamation trial against Amber Heard concluded, Johnny Depp was recently spotted arriving in Italy for his performance and in the photos obtained by TMZ, the actor was spotted with a mystery woman. The actor arrived in Italy ahead of his performance at the Umbria Jazz Festival alongside his collaborator Jeff Beck.

In the photos shared by TMZ, Depp was seen getting out of a van on his way to rehearsals, ahead of his set. Accompanying him was also a mystery woman with red hair who caught everyone's attention. While there's no confirmation yet on whether she is a friend of the actor or a member of his staff, fans couldn't help but wonder if Depp had found someone new.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was clicked coming out of a van while sporting a white T-shirt, and blue jeans. He was also seen wearing a brown fedora hat and black boots to complete his look. As for the actor's defamation case against his ex-wife, Johnny came out victorious after the jury verdict called for Heard to pay him USD 10 million in damages.

Following the case verdict, Johnny has been performing alongside Jeff Beck at concerts in the UK and has now also moved to European gigs. The actor also released a new album which seemingly consisted of songs that allegedly took a dig at Amber Heard. In the meantime, the actor's reps also denied speculations that he was considering to return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

