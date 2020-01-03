After attacking Marvel, Martin Scorsese REVEALS he's trying to meet Disney head: We’ll have a lot to talk

Months after he shared his controversial thoughts on Marvel movies, Martin Scorsese revealed he has been trying to set up a meeting with Disney's Bob Iger.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will remember 2019 for two reasons. First, Avengers: Endgame released and shattered all records, giving a fitting end to the OG Avengers. Second, Martin Scorsese calling out Marvel movies. While we would love to talk about Avengers: Endgame, we are here to talk about Scorsese. The legendary filmmaker has been in the news for his comments against Marvel movies. The Taxi Driver director has now opened up about setting up a meeting with the Disney head, Bob Iger.

In a conversation with New York Times, Scorsese revealed that he has been trying to set up a meeting with the Mouse House head long before he took a jibe at Marvel Studios' movies. The director revealed he was reached out to the production house on behalf of his nonprofit Film Foundation.

He revealed that he wanted to discuss the possibilities of working together on resorting and prevising movies in the 20th Century Fox library. For those forgotten, Walt Disney has now acquired Fox's entertainment properties. However, before the meeting could come through, Scorsese's comment on Marvel made the headlines.

“Then all this came up,” Scorsese said with a chuckle, referring to his statements against MCU movies. “So, we’ll have a lot to talk about,” he added. A Disney representative has confirmed that the company has been trying to set up a meeting between the ace filmmaker and Iger.

While Scorsese and Iger might have several things to discuss, we wonder if his daughter's recent Christmas act would come up in the discussion. For the unversed, Scorsese's daughter gave the filmmaker his Christmas gift wrapped in a Marvel-themed gift wrapper, taking a dig at his comments against MCU.

