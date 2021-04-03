After being replaced in Shotgun Wedding & Gaslit, Armie Hammer quits Broadway play The Minutes; READ STATEMENT

Armie Hammer, in a detailed statement, revealed he's not returning to Broadway with The Minutes as he's focusing on himself and his health for the sake of his family.

*Trigger Warning*

In the midst of losing jobs one after the other, with Shotgun Wedding and Gaslit seeing quick replacements in Josh Duhamel and Dan Stevens, Armie Hammer recently revealed in a detailed statement that he's withdrawing from the production of the Broadway play The Minutes citing personal reasons. For the unversed, the 34-year-old actor is being investigated by the LAPD regarding a sexual assault case while also being called out for cannibalism.

"I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production," Armie's statement reads which was posted on Broadway's Best Shows. Moreover, a spokesperson from The Minutes added, "Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on The Minutes. We wish only the best for him and respect his decision."

While The Minutes was slated to open in March of last year, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the production being suspended indefinitely. Steppenwolf’s production of The Minutes is now aiming to return to broadway in the 2021-2022 season. The comedic play has been written by Tracy Letts and directed by Anna D. Shapiro. Armie played the character of Mr. Peel.

Meanwhile, Armie has also been dropped from the upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer and Billion Dollar Spy. When it comes to Death on the Nile, which Hammer has already shot for and plays a pivotal role in, has been delayed yet again to a February 11, 2022 release date. Variety recently reported that Disney has no plans of recasting Armie and reshooting his scenes with a new actor.

