After Bon Voyage, BTS announces In the SOOP BTS ver; New reality show will see members in the woods

A new BTS reality show titled In the SOOP BTS ver. is making its way next month and will feature the members doing activities that are "somewhere in between everyday life and leisure." Read below for more details.

August is going to be a thrilling roller coaster ride for ARMY as BTS is not only kickstarting its comeback with a new single release but the septet is also launching a new reality show. While buzz had already started making the rounds for In the SOOP BTS Ver., we've finally got confirmed news. Soop means forest in Korean and hence, we'll see the members spending quality time in the woods while the concept is to spend time doing activities that are "somewhere in between everyday life and leisure," via Soompi.

The members will be creating their own schedules in advance as the reality show will see them enjoying their hobbies. Yes, each member will try out something different but the OT7 will also be spending time together in the same place. Moreover, BTS will be hosting In the SOOP BTS Ver. themselves with minimal communication with the production staff. The reality show will feature eight 60-minute episodes and premiere on JTBC in South Korea from August 19, 2020, to October 7, 2020, every Wednesday at 11 pm KST.

Extended 80-minute versions of the eight-episode will also be available on Weverse from August 20 to October 6 at 12 am KST. Moreover, there will be eight behind-the-scenes 10-minute clips as well which will be released every Tuesday at 9 pm KST.

Hence, Weverse will include 16 episodes in total while the pre-sales for In the SOOP BTS Ver. will commence from August 4, 6 pm KST to August 19, 11:59 pm KST.

We can't wait to see BTS embark on an unforgettable adventure as the members will indulge in some Namjooning! Especially, if you take into consideration as to how entertaining Bon Voyage was.

