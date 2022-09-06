After break-up with Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone parties with Kaia Gerber at her 21st birthday bash

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone recently split after four years of dating. Following their split, the model was recently spotted partying with her close friend Kaia Gerber who celebrated her 21st birthday on September 3. At Gerber's star-studded birthday bash, Morrone was seen having a fun time in a photo shared by Gerber on her Instagram stories.

In a candid photo, Morrone and Gerber were seen dancing the night away as seen in Kaia's Instagram Story, which was later re-posted by Camila as well. Morrone sported a black satin dress for the birthday bash and looked stunning as always as she joined her dear friend's bash. Morrone’s latest outing also happens to be her first public sighting since she and DiCaprio broke up.

Leonardo was recently trolled on social media following his breakup from Morrone as many pointed out how the actor has never dated women over 25. According to Page Six, an insider spoke about DiCaprio's dating habits saying, "By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that."

While Camila was seen partying with her friend, DiCaprio himself was reportedly spotted enjoying his newly single status at New York City’s members-only nightclub, The Ned NoMad. Page Six also reported that according to another insider, DiCaprio "has been out every night partying" since his recent breakup.

