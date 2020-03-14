After BTS, Jonas Brothers CANCEL their Las Vegas residency amidst Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Jonas Brothers took to their Instagram page to share a statement announcing the cancellation of their Las Vegas residency, owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Read Jonas Brothers' full statement below.

It's been tough times for everyone, around the globe, as coronavirus has been given the deadly tag of Pandemic! At a steady pace, COVID-19 is spreading all around the world with thousands of casualties. No one is safe, as evidenced by the recent revelation that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus. From movie and television show shootings being cancelled to release dates being pushed, Hollywood too is suffering immensely. Moreover, musicians too are cancelling world tours, owing to the virus.

Recently, it was BTS who cancelled four concert dates in Seoul for their upcoming Map of The Soul Tour, as South Korea registered numerous cases related to coronavirus, along with Italy. Joining the septet are the Jonas Brothers, who were gearing up for their Las Vegas residency in April 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, they have axed all the concert dates for now. Taking to their Instagram page, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas put out a statement to the fans about the cancellation of their Las Vegas residency.

Check out Jonas Brothers' IG post about cancelling their Las Vegas residency below:

Jonas Brothers wrote, "Hey guys, We've been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring staff, and families' wellness we regret to announce that our April 1-18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM is being cancelled. We did not make this decision lightly. We were so excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone's health and safety."

"We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it's important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy. Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase. Please reach there if you have any questions on your refunds. We love you guys and we are praying for everyone's safety and wellness. We'll see you soon," they added.

Credits :Instagram

