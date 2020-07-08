After BTS, V breaks Adele's record as Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST claims #1 on iTunes in 103 countries

After BTS' Black Swan took over Adele's iTunes record, it's time for V to shine solo as well thanks to Sweet Night, which has officially registered #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 103 countries. Read below for more details.

BTS made headlines recently for breaking an iTunes record set by Adele in 2015 with her smash-hit breakup single, Hello. Earlier, Adele was the true Queen as she held the record for the most #1 spots on iTunes Top Songs chart with Hello reaching the top rank in an impressive 102 countries. For five years, the 32-year-old singer was unbeatable, untill now. Thanks to Black Swan, which was the pre-release single of Map of the Soul: 7, BTS broke Adele's record and claimed the #1 spot on iTunes Top Songs chart in 104 countries.

Now, there is another reason to celebrate, and it's specifically regarding V. Taehyung released his self-composed single, Sweet Night, in March, which was a part of his good friend and fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo-joon's Itaewon Class OST. There was zero promotion (ARMY was proud of this fact!) for the song but still, it hadn't stopped TaeTae from breaking PSY's eight-year record as the Korean soloist with the most #1 spots on iTunes Top Songs chart. Currently, Sweet Night has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 103 countries, making V the soloist with the most #1's and thus, breaking Adele's record. It won't be surprising if Taehyung ends up beating BTS' record as Sweet Night is just one #1 spot away from Black Swan.

It's indeed an impressive feat set by TaeTae as Sweet Night reached the #1 spot on iTunes Top Songs chart in the US, UK, India, UAE, Australia, France and more.

Is Sweet Night your favourite V solo track? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

