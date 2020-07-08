  1. Home
After BTS, V breaks Adele's record as Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST claims #1 on iTunes in 103 countries

After BTS' Black Swan took over Adele's iTunes record, it's time for V to shine solo as well thanks to Sweet Night, which has officially registered #1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in 103 countries. Read below for more details.
ARMY was mighty impressed with V's achievements for Sweet Night, that too with zero promotion.
BTS made headlines recently for breaking an iTunes record set by Adele in 2015 with her smash-hit breakup single, Hello. Earlier, Adele was the true Queen as she held the record for the most #1 spots on iTunes Top Songs chart with Hello reaching the top rank in an impressive 102 countries. For five years, the 32-year-old singer was unbeatable, untill now. Thanks to Black Swan, which was the pre-release single of Map of the Soul: 7, BTS broke Adele's record and claimed the #1 spot on iTunes Top Songs chart in 104 countries.

Now, there is another reason to celebrate, and it's specifically regarding V. Taehyung released his self-composed single, Sweet Night, in March, which was a part of his good friend and fellow Wooga Squad member Park Seo-joon's Itaewon Class OST. There was zero promotion (ARMY was proud of this fact!) for the song but still, it hadn't stopped TaeTae from breaking PSY's eight-year record as the Korean soloist with the most #1 spots on iTunes Top Songs chart. Currently, Sweet Night has topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 103 countries, making V the soloist with the most #1's and thus, breaking Adele's record. It won't be surprising if Taehyung ends up beating BTS' record as Sweet Night is just one #1 spot away from Black Swan.

It's indeed an impressive feat set by TaeTae as Sweet Night reached the #1 spot on iTunes Top Songs chart in the US, UK, India, UAE, Australia, France and more.

Is Sweet Night your favourite V solo track? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

