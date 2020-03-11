After Burn The Stage and Bring The Soul; new BTS docuseries Break The Silence in the works?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In some exciting news for ARMY, BTS is reportedly working on its next docuseries after Burn The Stage (2018) and Bring The Soul (2019), titled Break The Silence. Read below for more details.

To say that it's been an incredible year to be BTS would be an understatement! Firstly, the release of their album, Map of the Soul: 7 broke records not just in South Korea but all across the globe as well. It peaked at #1 in the Billboard 200 chart while the title song ON reached #4 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Moreover, MOTS: 7 managed to earn the top spots in the UK, Japan and Germany charts as well!

Then, there is the upcoming Map of the Soul Tour, which was supposed to kickstart in South Korea but the four planned concerts were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The K-pop band will now tour the US, Canada, Japan, Germany and Spain. But, worry not ARMY as BTS has you covered! According to several reports, a new docuseries on the septet is in the works, after the success of Burn The Stage (2018) and Bring The Soul (2019). Big Hit Three Sixty, which is one of Big Hit Entertainment's subunit has reportedly filed a request for a project, titled Break The Silence. The screenshot by a Twitter account sees episodes 1 and 2 already being under the process of rating. Just like the earlier two docuseries, Break The Silence too may first be released as a feature in theatres before getting the series treatment.

Check out the copyright screenshots for Episode 1 and 2 of Break The Silence below:

브레이크 더 사일런스 : 다큐시리즈 1화 (BREAK THE SILENCE : DOCU SERIES) 등급진행중 브레이크 더 사일런스 : 다큐시리즈 2화 (BREAK THE SILENCE : DOCU SERIES) 등급진행중#방탄소년단 #BTS @bts_twt pic.twitter.com/vOGzCSn4gl — V) (@ONLY_MOMENT__V) March 10, 2020

Are you excited to see Break The Silence? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: RM on how he felt about BTS cancelling MOTS concerts in South Korea: I’d start yelling and feel so much anger

Given the title's deep meaning, we can bet that the docuseries is going to be BTS at their most personal. Especially after listening to MOTS: 7.

As per Teen Vogue, RM may have hinted at Break The Silence during Jimin's V Live session in August 2019, during BTS' month-long break. While discussing the long break, RM accidentally said, "The show isn’t out yet, right? The one where we talk about our vacation?," to which Jimin tried to salvage the situation by saying, "I don’t know what you’re talking about."

"There are a lot of behind stories but I guess we will be able to share them with you later on," RM continued.

Read More