After cancelling Seoul concerts, BTS reschedules Map of the Soul Tour in North America due to COVID 19 scare

Big Hit Entertainment put out a statement confirming the rescheduling of Map of the Soul Tour North America dates, due to the coronavirus scare. Read their statement below.

With the rapid growth in the number of coronavirus positive cases across the globe, the entertainment industry has been suffering significantly! Several high-profile events including sporting gigs and music concerts have been delayed or even worse, cancelled. BTS was supposed to kickstart their Map of the Soul Tour in Seoul but the four scheduled concerts were cancelled amidst the COVID-19 scare. There were also talks concerning the delay of the North American leg of the tour and now Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the same via a statement on Weverse.

"The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible," the statement by Big Hit read and added, "We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans. We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly."

This is indeed heartbreaking news for the septet and ARMY but as Big Hit mentioned in their statement, the adjustments in their schedule are made "in order to make sure that we put the safety of everyone involved first and foremost."

Meanwhile, there is some silver lining for ARMY as BTS will be performing from their home in South Korea for HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special. The episode, which will also include musical performances from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and John Legend, will be airing on March 30, 2020.

