After defamation trial win, Johnny Depp may return to Fantastic Beasts franchise says Mads Mikkelsen

Following his defamation trial win against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp seems to be getting back to working in Hollywood as it was recently reported that the actor is set to direct a film after 25 years. Even as the actor may not be returning to his role as Captain Jack Sparow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it sees there is a chance that he may return as Gellert Grindelwald.

Amid Amber Heard's allegations against him, Depp was replaced in the Fantastic Beasts franchise where he played the evil wizard, Grindelwald by Mads Mikkelsen in the third film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Mikkelsen's casting met with a lot of criticism from Depp fans and in a recent interview with Deadline, the actor opened up about the chances of Depp returning to his role again.

Speaking to Deadline, Mads claimed how things may change since the trial win for Depp and said, "He won the suit, the court [case]—so let's see if he comes back." Mikkelsen further added how he has no reservations about Depp's return and further added, "He might. I'm a big fan of Johnny. I think he's an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job."

The Danish actor also told Deadline how it was intimidating to take on the role especially given how Depp's fans reacted to him. The actor maintained that he wasn't going to copy Johnny's style when it came to playing Grindelwald and that it was all about finding a mid-ground for him to add something of his own and continue to take Depp's role ahead.

As for Depp, after releasing his new album with Jeff Beck, the actor will also star in star in Netflix's La Favorite in which he will play King Louis XV. The film will reportedly only be streamed in France.

