After Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose Wishes She’d Told Her Younger Self To ‘Run In The Opposite Direction’ When They First Met

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife, Firerose, is sharing what she would have done differently regarding her brief but whirlwind romance with the Achy Breaky Heart singer.

The Sydney-born musician, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, reflected on their short marriage and subsequent divorce in an interview with the Australian Sunday Telegraph’s Stellar magazine, published on Saturday, October 12. When she looks back at what she went through with Cyrus, she wishes she could tell her 22-year-old self to "run in the opposite direction and never look back."

Firerose and Cyrus met over a decade before their October 2023 wedding, while she was leaving an audition in Hollywood on the same lot where Hannah Montana, featuring him and Miley Cyrus, was being filmed. Describing her younger self as a starving artist, Firerose noted in her interview with Stellar that back then, she did not know much about the famous singer since she didn’t have a TV due to financial constraints.

After their quick interaction, Firerose recalled Cyrus offering her an introduction to a few people and hanging out for the rest of the day. “My gut instinct, honestly, was: What does this guy want? I probably should have had way better boundaries,” she reminisced.

At that time, Billy Ray was still married to his second wife, Tisha Cyrus, who would file for divorce from the singer in April 2022.

Billy Ray and Firerose began a romantic relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic after the Grammy winner reached out. The pair reportedly bonded over their shared love of music and collaborated on a few projects before tying the knot last fall.

“All I ever tried to do was love and trust this person, which was very ignorant of me. I really wanted to believe that he was the good version of the man I’d fallen in love with,” Firerose said.

However, the duo’s honeymoon phase quickly fizzled, and Billy Ray filed for divorce in May 2024, just seven months after their marriage. The singer cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as the reasons for their split. He also sought an annulment on the grounds of fraud, accusing Firerose of charging $96,000 on his credit card. Cyrus requested a temporary restraining order against her to prevent her from spending his money.

She responded to his claims in a countersuit, accusing him of subjecting her to “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse.”

In June, Firerose told Page Six she was blindsided by her then-estranged husband's divorce filing, alleging he forced her out of their marital home on the same day she was scheduled to undergo a double mastectomy.

She also said that “Billy had very strict rules" for her, claiming he only allowed her to have her nails done once a month, permitted her to go only to the local chiropractor, and didn’t even allow her to have a car. “It was systematic isolation, and I couldn’t find the courage to leave,” she lamented.

In her interview with Stellar, Firerose claimed the singer, to keep her at home following their marriage, would say things like she couldn’t go to public places where people could follow her, asserting that by doing so, she’d be putting her life at risk.

Initially, she thought he was just being protective, but by the time she realized she had changed from a lively, outgoing person to an awkward introvert, it was too late.

Firerose told Stellar magazine that her ex-husband would blame her for everything that had previously gone wrong in his life. “For someone who’s had so many good things happen to him, and so much luck and so many blessings, to be that empty is really sad,” she expressed.

The pair’s divorce was finalized on August 5. As part of their settlement, Firerose received no money from her ex; however, he was required to hand over his claims to credit and royalties for the songs they wrote and published together.

