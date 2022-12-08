After divorce settlement, here's why Kim Kardashian is keeping Kanye West involved in family events

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently settled their divorce although that hasn't changed the relationship shared by the duo. The divorce settlement mentioned that Kim and Kanye will be sharing a joint custody of their kids and like before the duo continue to co-parent them. As per E! News, Kim has been keeping West involved into family matters.

Recently, a source close to The Kardashians star opened up about the relationship she currently shares with Kanye and said, "Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change. All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship." The insider further added, "He will always be a part of their lives and she will help facilitate that. She absolutely wants to include him in important events in the kids' lives and makes every effort."

As per TMZ, Kanye was recently at Kim's house for several hours during the December 5 event which was to celebrate the birthday of their eldest son Saint and was seen spending time with the whole family.

Kim and Kanye's divorce settlement

Kim and Kanye settled their divorce on November 29 after two years since the SKIMS founder filed to dissolve their marriage in February 2021. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former couple have received a joint legal and physical custody of their children and West has also agreed to pay Kim USD 200,000 a month in child support to the star. Amid the divorce settlement, Kanye has also been in the headlines for his antisemitic controversy after he shared controversial remarks on social media. The rapper also released a new track related to the same.