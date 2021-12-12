After Doja Cat, now Lil Nas X and Coldplay pull out of Jingle Bell Ball after team members contract Covid 19

After members of their crews tested positive for coronavirus, Lil Nas X and Coldplay were forced to withdraw from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball this weekend. The concert's organisers have arranged for rapper ArrDee and singer Tom Grennan to stand in for them, stating that "the performance must go on."

Announcing the news, as per Daily Mail, Capital FM bosses shared in a statement: "Sadly we have had to announce that Coldplay and Lil Nas X have had to pull out of performing at this weekend's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard." However, Coldplay also took to their social media handles to announce the news. They wrote, "We regret to say that, due to positive COVID-19 cases in the band's touring party, we're no longer able to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball tonight in London or on The Voice of Germany on Sunday."

In a video on Capital FM's Twitter page, Lil Nas X said: "Hey guys, sorry I couldn't make it, a few of the members of my team got Covid and we just don't want to be irresponsible and risk it. Hope you guys have an amazing time. I love you and I'll see you soon." Mabel, Joel, Anne-Marie, KSI, JLS, Griff, and Jesy Nelson are among the other performers scheduled to appear.

Sadly, The 26-year-old singer and rapper, Doja Cat also stated on social media on Friday that many individuals close to her received positive test results, causing her to postpone tour dates in New York City and Boston. Doja did not say if she had come into touch with any of the sick people or whether she was quarantined as well. However, as per Daily Mail, Doja Cat had appeared at multiple Christmas performances in the previous week, including Jingle Ball appearances in Dallas and Los Angeles, as well as Poptopia in the Bay Area.

