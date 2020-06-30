After dramatic weight loss, Adele is sparking romance rumours with THIS rapper

The Hello singer has fans convinced she's in a budding romance after British rapper Skepta gets flirty with her on Instagram. Read on to know more.

Adele and UK rapper Skepta sparked romance rumours back in October 2019 when they were spotted out for the latter's birthday. Around the time, a source told The Sun that the pair have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up.” Now, as the romance buzz reignited, the rumoured couple is again front-and-center. The old friends were teasing fans this weekend with a flirty Instagram exchange that certainly lifted many eyebrows and left fans wondering what it meant.

The exchange happened in the comments section of the British singer’s latest post, which featured photos of her reliving her 2016 Glastonbury performance by watching it on TV from her home and wearing her gorgeous dress from that night. After admitting she was “5 ciders in” in the caption for the pics, Skepta was quick to respond with a cheeky message. “Finally got your Instagram password lol,” the rapper wrote before Adele came up with her own cheeky and warm response. It only included a winking emoji and a red heart emoji, but no words were really needed since the affectionate comment indicated a friendly relationship between the two artists.

Although neither Adele or Skepta have confirmed or denied that they’re in a relationship, they reportedly have a “close bond” and “a special connection”, according to The Sun. “They’re spending more and more time together,” a source told the outlet in late September. It’s also been known that the two potential lovebirds have been good friends for years now, so if a romance was blooming, they most likely already know a lot about each other. “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” Skepta said in an interview with ES Magazine back in 2016. He said, “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Adele’s love life went under a microscope after she filed for divorce from ex Simon Konecki in September last year. The former pair tied the knot in May 2018 and share their son, Angelo, 7.

