After Dua Lipa, Elton John & Madonna SLAM DaBaby for his homophobic comments and ‘sexist remarks’

After his homophobic comments about the LGBTQA community, rapper DaBaby is being criticized one after another by fellow musicians and celebrities! After being called out by Dua Lipa, the singer is now being schooled by music icons Elton John and Madonna. The iconic singer took to Twitter today and expressed his thoughts on DaBaby’s comments. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air,” he told the crowd.

Sir Elton John also hit back at DaBaby’s remarks with facts. “We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic,” wrote the rocker, whose Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in the early 1990s and has since raised more than USD $600 million to fund AIDS-related programs in 55 countries. He added: “Stigma and shame around HIV and homosexuality is a huge driver of this vulnerability,” he wrote. “We need to break down the myths and judgements and not fuel these.⁣”

He concluded by schooling DaBaby. “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities,” he wrote. “A musician’s job is to bring people together.⁣”

Madonna also clapped back at DaBaby writing, “If you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts,” before listing some. She then slammed his “sexist remarks” during the performance, writing that comments like that “only encourage more discrimination against women who fight daily against the oppression of living under the constraints of the Male Gaze.” The singer added: “People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs. AMEN. @dababy.”

Also Read: Dua Lipa RESPONDS to homophobic comments made by rapper DaBaby: 'Surprised and horrified'