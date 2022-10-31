After Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, Shonda Rhimes and more celebs quit the platform

Several celebrities also expressed their concerns about sticking around on Twitter after Musk stepped in and some of them also announced their exit as the news of the Tesla founder's buyout emerged. Among some of the prominent names that came forward to voice their opinions about not using the platform anymore included Bridgerton and Grey's Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes. There were also other celebrities who spoke about not being keen to stay on the platform claiming that it would become a ground for hate speech.

Elon Musk recently completed his USD 44 billion takeover of the social media platform, Twitter after months of legal wrangling. The SpaceX CEO's takeover saw the exit of the firm's top bosses including its chief executive, chairman and finance chief. Twitter users went into a frenzy over Musk taking the reigns of the popular social platform.

Elon Musk on Kanye West and Donald Trump's Twitter bans

It was earlier stated by Musk that he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump if his acquisition goes through. Twitter had permanently suspended Trump from the platform in January 2021 following the attack by his supporters on the US Capitol. In relation to the same, Musk had said, "I would reverse the permanent ban,” Musk said. “I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?" In the meantime, Kanye West who also got his account restricted recently due to anti-semitic remarks, returned on on the platform following Musk's takeover although it was clarified by Elon that he had nothing to do with it.

Shonda Rhimes, Ken Olin quit Twitter

Grey’s Anatomy creator and producer mogul Shonda Rhimes who has over 1.9 million followers Twiter on Saturday informed her followers that she was quitting the platform following Musk's takeover. In a tweet she shared on October 29, Rhimes wrote, "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye." The famed producer though is not the only one who took the decision. Also, This Is Us producer Ken Olin shared his final tweet on the platform and wrote, "The day @elonmusk takes ownership of Twitter, I’m out. No judgement. Let’s keep the faith. Let’s protect our democracy. Let’s try to be kinder. Let’s try to save the planet. Let’s try to be more generous. Let’s look to find peace in the world."

Josh Gad comments on Elon's Twitter takeover

Frozen star Josh Gad also shared his views on Elon Musk becoming Twitter's new owner and how that impacts the platform. While not confirming that he will be quitting the platform, Gad discussed how hate speech could become a bigger problem if everyone leaves the platform. He wrote, "Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not. Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for." Also, Rob Reiner seemed to suggest another view as he said, "For those who are fighting to preserve our Constitutional Democracy, now is not the time to leave Twitter. Now is the time to VOTE BLUE!"

Musk's open letter

In the meantime, Elon himself also clarified his views on taking over the micro-blogging site as he revealed the kind of changes he plans to bring with it. He k has stated in an open letter to Twitter advertisers he bought the platform to “help humanity” and assured it won’t become a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences." As per The Hollywood Reporter, Musk also wrote late Friday that he’s forming a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” and said that “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has also been a topic of discussion recently among White House officials and Democratic strategists considering its timeline as it comes ahead of the 2024 presidential election.