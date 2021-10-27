After engagement, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker planning an 'intimate destination wedding'?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker left everyone surprised with their romantic engagement two weeks ago and while the Poosh founder herself is still in a celebratory mood since the same, talks about the couple's marriage plans are already on. As per Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney and Travis are eyeing to have a wedding soon but an intimate one.

According to an insider close to the couple, Kourtney and Travis are excited to take their relationship forward and take the big leap. Ever since their engagement, the wedding planning has also begun and as per ET, "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."

Kardashian and Barker announced their engagement on Instagram on October 17, and have shared several photos that captured the magical moment as the Blink 182 drummer went down on one knee amid a gorgeous decoration of red roses.

Kourtney and Travis' engagement news received a lot of love from the couple's family and friends although Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick with whom she shares three kids hasn't yet reacted to the same. According to the ET insider, while Kourtney's family will continue to invite Disick for all celebratory events, it's not yet clear if Scott will be willing to attend.

As for Kourtney and Travis' marriage talk, it seems the duo are extremely "excited" about the same. The couple first sparked dating rumours in February and eventually confirmed their romance on social media. Since getting together, Kardashian and Barker have been flaunting their love through loved-up photos and PDA-filled vacations.

