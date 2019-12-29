After EXO, BTS member Jungkook catches Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' attention and we've got proof

Ryan Reynolds has been low-key showing interest in BTS, especially in Jungkook. A few weeks after he met EXO, the Deadpool 3 star liked Jungkook's selfie.

A few weeks ago, popular K-Pop band, EXO crossed paths with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds. The South Korean band was seen posing with the Free Guy star during his visit to the country. EXO member Chanyeol also managed to take a selfie with Reynolds during the band's meet. Now, it seems like Reynolds is showing interest in BTS. One of the biggest international pop bands across the world, the band has several Hollywood stars fanning over them. It seems like Reynolds has joined the list.

Although the actor hasn't explicitly expressed his love for the band, he has hinted now that he is a fan of the band, especially of Jungkook. An extremely active Twitter user, Reynolds was seen going through his feed and liking reports about Deadpool 3 and tweeted related to his gin. However, we came across a tweet he liked over the weekend. Out of the blue, Reynolds was spotted liking a selfie shared by Jungkook.

This isn't the first time that the actor has shown his interest in Jungkook. Earlier this summer, Reynolds liked another BTS tweet featuring Jungkook. The Canadian star caused a frenzy when he liked a video featuring Jungkook working out in the gym back in May 2019. Do you think Reynolds is secretly a huge Jungkookie fan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

A few days ago, Reynolds also poked some fun at BTS and EXO. The actor appeared on the Korean show titled Running Man and joked he and actress Adria Arjona have an EXO and BTS tattoo, respectively. "I have an EXO tattoo on my lower back," Reynolds joked during his appearance. Read all about it here: Ryan Reynolds has an EXO tattoo on his lower back while Adria Arjona has a BTS ink? Here's what is going on

