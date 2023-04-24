After failed birthday trip, Kim Kardashian ‘finally made it to’ Usher’s concert; DETAILS here

Kim Kardashian finally fulfilled her birthday wish of attending Usher’s concert.

In October 2022, Kim Kardashian had to cancel her planned trip to attend Usher’s ‘My Way’ Vegas concert because of the high winds in Sin City at the time. Finally, the Kardashian star got to attend Usher’s residency show in Las Vegas Saturday night and received the best treatment.

Kardashian was given a seat in the VIP section at the Usher’s show which she attended along with childhood best friend Allison Statter, her hairstylist Chris Appleton, and his alleged fiance – Lukas Gage. The group seemed to have the time of their life in this show. Continue reading for more details.

Kim Kardashian at Usher concert

Kim Kardashian shared several highlights from Usher’s concert at the Park MGM Hotel through her Instagram stories which also included video clips of her and her group singing along with Usher. The SKIMS founder also revealed that her girlfriends who were scheduled to attend the concert for her 42nd birthday last year were mad that they were not able to make it. She wrote, ‘Finally made it to see @usher but my girls are mad they aren’t here soooo I just have to come back with them ASAP’.

The Kardashian star looked as stunning as ever in a skintight black latex dress along with the thin spaghetti straps. She paired her outfit with smokey eye makeup, black studded choker, and hair styled in a sleek blowout.

Usher quickly spotted Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum in the crowd and at one point during the concert the singer also came over to serenade the reality star and her pals. ‘C’mon, Kim’, Usher encouraged the group to break out some moves.

