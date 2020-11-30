After Fantastic Beasts 3 exit, Johnny Depp eyeing a role in new 21 Jump Street movie?

Johnny Depp is rumoured to be eyeing a role in newly titled 21 Jump Street spin-off movie. The news comes days after he was replaced in Fantastic Beasts 3.

The libel case result has had a negative impact on Johnny Depp's career. After the verdict was announced against him, the actor had to leave Fantastic Beasts 3. While the Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law starrer has found its new Gellert Grindelwald in Mads Mikkelsen, Depp is still on a lookout for new projects. While the actor or his team haven't shared details of his future projects, rumour has it that Depp is eyeing the upcoming 21 Jump Street movie.

A few days ago, it was reported that the female spin-off of 21 Jump Street is back on track with the movie being titled as Jump Street: Now for Her Pleasure. Deadline reported that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, who are working on recently-confirmed Deadpool 3, have been tapped for writing the spinoff. While the cast is still unknown, We Got This Covered reports insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that Depp is touting his services for the adventure. "Depp wants in [on] the 21 Jump Street female-led reboot,” he said.

The rumour is yet to be addressed by Depp and his team. As for the remaining cast, there were speculations that Tiffany Haddish and Awkwafina were in consideration when the talks of the spin-off had initially begun. But there is no word on who's being tapped for the newly titled spin-off.

As for Depp, the actor was rumoured to be have ruled out from the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot as well. Read more about it in the link below.

