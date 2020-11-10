After Fantastic Beasts 3 exit, Johnny Depp open to lowering salary demands for big franchise movies?

As Johnny Depp walks away from Fantastic Beasts 3, the actor is rumoured to be ready to lower his pay for big franchise movies.

It has been a few rough weeks for Johnny Depp. The actor faced defeat in the libel case where he sued a UK publication for deeming him a "wife beater". A few days after the verdict, there were rumours about Warner Bros in a spot over the mounting pressure over Depp's involvement in Fantastic Beasts 3. It was followed by the actor opting to step down on the production house's request. Now, rumour has it that the actor is ready to lower his price for big franchise movies.

According to We Got This Covered, Depp reportedly is ready to slash his price. It is said that the actor is willing to take the pay cut so that big production houses would be open to roping him for roles in their upcoming movies. The rumour comes just days after it was rumoured that Disney isn't keen on holding back Depp for its Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off. It was rumoured that the veteran franchise actor would appear at spin-off in a cameo role.

The international portal's report also surfaces amid the news that the actor will walk home from the WB office with a hefty paycheque. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp's salary was in the "eight-figure range." Which means, the actor was drawing at least $10 million. As per his "pay-or-play contract" contract, the actor has to "be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast." Given this clause, he will be taking his full salary despite shooting just one scene for the movie. Read in detail in the link below.

