After Fastlane 2021 loss, Daniel Bryan getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021? Here's the TRUTH

Speculations were rife amid the WWE Universe that Daniel Bryan could possibly be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 and now, there's an update on whether the buzzing rumours are true or false.

For quite a while now, Daniel Bryan has been assertive about how he wants to eventually transition from a full-time to a part-time WWE wrestler, owing to the want of being around more for his loving family including wife Brie Bella and their two children - Birdie, 3, and Buddy, seven months. Hence, it didn't come as much a surprise when a WWE Network 'reveal' suggested that the WWE superstar could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021 next month.

For the unversed, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice recently how WWE Network listed Daniel Bryan as a WWE Hall of Fame 2021 inductee. However, debunking the rumours was F4Wonline via Wrestling Inc. as they revealed that the listing was an error which was later removed. Fightful Select further reported that Daniel is not planned for any induction as of now. Interestingly, Brie and Nikki Bella aka The Bella Twins are amongst the Class of 2020, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to last year's event being cancelled and hence, both the Class of 2020 and 2021 will be inducted together on April 6. While there has been no confirmation if Bryan might be involved in The Bella Twins' induction, there are rumours suggesting he may give a speech for his wife.

Who do you think should be included in the Class of 2021 to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

When it comes to the Class of 2021, it was recently announced that Eric Bischoff and Molly Holly will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2021.

As for Daniel, the 39-year-old wrestler recently challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane 2021. However, due to Edge's interference, Reigns defeated Bryan. It will be interesting to see if Daniel somehow gets added to Roman Reigns vs. Edge at WrestleMania 37 to make it a fiery Triple Threat Match instead as the WWE Universe will agree; that's exactly what's best for business!

