After Friends, The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco hopes for an epic reunion with her beloved cast

The Big Bang Theory had a teary goodbye last May as the show wrapped up after 12 long seasons. The sitcom was loved by millions who were extremely heartbroken to bid goodbye to the show which revolved around seven friends. But now that the Friends reunion is officially happening, The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco is hoping that the same happens with her show and cast members. In a recent interview with Extra, Kaley revealed that she would totally be down for a reunion.

Kaley said, "You know, what I would hope for, the same way that Friends is doing this get-together, I really hope that for Big Bang at some point we do some sort of regroup together, do an episode talking about the show. I would be very down for that." Well, as fans of The Big Bang Theory, we would love that too.

In February, all hell broke loose on social media when HBO announced that the six beloved Friends from the '90s have officially given their nod and will be seen in an unscripted special. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer all shared the same picture on their social media and captioned it: "It's happening..."

The actors will reunite for an HBO max special and the shooting will take place on original soundstage at the Warner Bros. Studio. Reportedly, the unscripted special is slated to debut in May 2020.

