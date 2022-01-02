After Friends' Jenvid, fans ship for Emma Watson & Tom Felton's 'Dramione' following Harry Potter reunion

The much-awaited Harry Potter reunion titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts was released on January 1 and it was a dream come true for Potterheads to see their favourite wizards and witches reunite. From Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to other supporting stars from the films including Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter among others were a part of the reunion special.

Ever since the first trailer of the reunion special was released by HBO Max, one moment that grabbed eyeballs was an endearing hug shared by Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Over the years, the actors have been romantically linked to each other several times but neither of them had ever admitted anything. In the recently released reunion special, both Watson and Felton open up on their special bond.

While Emma confessed to having a crush on Tom revealed the moment she fell in love with him adding, "I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him."

Felton also admitted to being aware of her crush on him and maintained that he's protective of her. Speaking about his bond with Emma, Tom said, "I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’ I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day."

These confessions from Emma and Tom certainly sent Dramione (Draco Malfoy + Hermione) fans into an absolute frenzy and netizens are now comparing this Harry Potter reunion crush confession to that of Friends' Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer one. Just like fans were rooting for Jenvid to happen, Dramione fans are now shipping the Emma and Tom romance.

Check out fan reactions to Tom and Emma's reunion quotes:

