Zayn Malik joins the Black Lives Matter movement as music industry observes Blackout Tuesday

After Gigi Hadid reacted to the George Floyd's death, Zayn Malik took to Instagram and showed his support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several international stars have come forward to show their support to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. The powerful movement was a result of the death of an unarmed black citizen in the US. George Floyd died in custody after a police officer knelt on his neck. The video of the horrific incident went viral and numerous powerful and influential stars are stepping up to raise their voices against the incident and stand up for the movement. Zayn Malik is one of the stars who have condemned the incident.

The former One Direction singer isn't as active as many other stars on Instagram. The last time the singer shared a post on Instagram was February this year. But he broke his Instagram hiatus and decided to join the movement by sharing a post on the social media platform. The Pillow Talk hitmaker shared a black post with the caption, "#blacklivesmatter." He also asked his fans to sign the petition about #DefundThePolice by sharing a swipe up link on his Instagram Stories.

Check out Zayn's post below:

The singer voiced his support towards the cause after his girlfriend Gigi Hadid showed her support to the movement. The supermodel has been sharing her thoughts via sharing posts and statements from other accounts on her Instagram Stories. The model also posted a black image on her Stories an hour before Zayn turned his Instagram black to remind people about her stand. When the news about George's death broke out, Gigi shared a quote by Will Smith and wrote a long caption to express her horror at the recent turn of events.

"Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars," she wrote.

"it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all..... they’re just plain f***ing racist," she added.

"Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY" Gigi wrote.

Check out Gigi Hadid's whole post below:

Apart from voicing opinions on social media, numerous Hollywood stars have stepped out to show their support to the movement by participating in protests. Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Timothée Chalamet, Kendrick Sampson, Kehlani, Halsey, Madison Beer, Tessa Thompson, Cole Sprouse, Paris Jackson, Emily Ratajkowski and Timothée Chalamet are a few stars that have stepped out and stood in the protest.

Sprouse also confirmed that he was detained for participating in the protest. However, the Riverdale actor urged fans and media to focus on the Black Lives Matter movement instead of him. Read all about it here: Riverdale star Cole Sprouse on getting arrested while protesting George Floyd’s death: This is not about me

