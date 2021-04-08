After Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner flaunts daughter Willa's name on a delicate and pretty neckpiece.

Unlike Gigi's neckpiece, Sophie Turner opted for an understated and delicate yet stunning neckpiece. Check it out below.

Bling is the new accessory to display affection and looks like Sophie Turner has jumped on the bandwagon. After Gigi Hadid was snapped sporting a diamond necklace with her daughter's name Khai on it, the Game of Thrones star too flaunted her neckpiece. Unlike Gigi's neckpiece, Sophie opted for an understated and delicate yet stunning neckpiece. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story, Sophie flaunted the necklace.

The actress slayed a wing-lined eye, minimal makeup and a sleek bun. In her neck, Sophie stacked multiple chains and layered it stylishly. A thick gold coloured chain, with a petite necklace which had the words 'Willa' attached to it were seen. Another neckpiece had floating diamonds on it making it one stunning collection.

While posing for the selfie, Sophie also showed off her tiny tattoos dedicated to husband Joe Jonas and 9-month-old Willa. On the inside portion of her wrist, the GoT actress has a “J” and a “W” tattooed. Check out Sophie Turner's latest selfie below:

Joe and Sophie have kept their daughter's identity a secret and do not plan on sharing Willa's photos anytime soon. However, the actress has shared her pregnancy photos a couple of times. Back in September 2020, Sophie shared a photo of herself lounging in the sun as she donned a bikini while flaunting her baby bump. The actress recently made headlines for crooning to Taylor Swift's music.

