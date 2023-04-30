After Gigi Paris, Sydney Sweeney's fiancé Jonathan Davino spotted leaving house with bags amidst romance drama

Euphoria's fame has ignited friction. Jonathan Davino, Sydney Sweeney's fiancé, was pictured leaving her house with his luggage packed and a dog in tow, fueling rumours about the ongoing love angle, which has emerged to be an intimate friendship between Sweeney and co-star Glen Powell.

The pictures that started going viral on TikTok caught the attention of users. The claim that these photos were taken on Tuesday and instantly went viral on TikTok shows Davino dressed casually while carrying a dog bed, golf equipment, and his baggage.

What's happening between Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino?

Davino, who has been engaged to Sweeney, 25, for almost a year, was seen taking their dog on a stroll around the area the day before.

Sweeney was last seen leaving his house on Thursday. However, she was missing her engagement ring, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Some fans believed that Davino may have left Sweeney as a result of the cheating allegations, but others brushed the claims off as absurd.

Mixed reaction from the audience on their breakup

"He could just be leaving for travel or work," one user speculated, adding, "He's literally going on a golf trip."

"Tank is her dog; he would never just take the dog," a third individual said.

"He probably has his own place and is returning home after staying with her." "Have you ever dated people you don't live with?" another inquired.

Others, however, claimed that it was clear evidence that the couple had called it quits.

"Wow, he has so many bags; that definitely means something," a fan speculated.

"It’s giving Angelina and Brad during the Mr. and Mrs. Smith era," someone else joked.

"He's like 40 and she's 25, and they've been together for years; I'm glad she got away," one frank observer said.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris breakup

Paris and Powell, who had been dating since 2020, broke up in early April when the model visited the "Top Gun: Maverick" set in Australia, Page Six said earlier this week.

Even though their separation was "amicable," Paris has unfollowed both Sweeney and Powell on Instagram.

Supporters believe that Powell and Sweeney's undeniable connection played a role in the couple's separation, even if the cause is unknown.

Though there is no positive response from either of the two on their attractiveness, fans do suspect that their growing closeness has led to their downfall.

