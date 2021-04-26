After Grammys, H.E.R bags an Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Fight For You' with D'Mile and Tiara Thomas.

H.E.R was recognised by the Academy Award and won an Oscar for her song 'Fight For You' from the film Judas and the Black Messiah along with her collaborators D'Mile and Tiara Thomas.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R aka Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson bagged an Oscar for Best Original Song 'Fight For You' shortly a month after winning a Grammy. Just last month, H.E.R won Song of The Year for "I Can't Breathe". And looks like she is on cloud nine once more. On Sunday (Monday morning IST), H.E.R was recognised by the Academy Award for her song from the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

H.E.R was awarded alongside her partners D'Mile and Tiara Thomas who were instrumental in making the song. In her acceptance speech, the singer promised to "fight for my people" referring to the Black community and addressed the power of music. "The song wouldn’t be what it was without them. Musicians, filmmakers I believe we have an opportunity and responsibility, to me, to tell the truth and to write history the way that it was and how it connects us to today and what we see going on in the world today," she said.

Adding, "Knowledge is power, music is power and as long as I’m standing I’m always going to fight for us, I’m always going to fight for my people and fight for what’s right and I think that’s what music does and that’s what storytelling does."

H.E.R. beat notable fellow nominees which included fellow nominees and songs namely "Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; "lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami and "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The 23-year-old singer is already a Grammy winner and now an Oscar winner as well. She hopes her winning can be "a message to all the Black and Filipino girls that you can be up here too."

