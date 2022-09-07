After Harry Styles goes viral for seemingly spitting on Chris Pine, latter's reps deny 'foolish' rumours

Chris Pine is clearing out the rumours. Recently, the highly anticipated Harry Styles-starrer Don't Worry Darling has been wrapped up in a lot of controversies. From rumours of tension between director Olivia Wilde and main lead Florence Pugh to the former lead Shia LaBeouf exposing Wilde, the film has been shrouded in bad press. Now, the lens has zoomed in on a viral moment between Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

While attending the Venice Film Festival, the cast of the film gathered for the premiere of the psychological thriller but the film gained more press for a short clip than anything else about the brilliance of the movie. In the viral clip, Styles seems to have spit on Chris Pine as he comes towards his seat in the theatre. The clip baffled the internet and created an instant uproar as fans were left confused about Styles' alleged behaviour.

To clear out the stuffy air, Chris Pine's reps stepped forward as they clarified that all the rumours online were nothing but "foolish speculation." In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the rep vehemently denied the claims and stated, "This is a ridiculous story, a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation." They continued to remark, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

As for the rumoured feud between Wilde and Pugh, the director did deny any such tension between the two at the press conference but the apparent absence of Pugh from the event left a silent qualm in the air. For those unversed, Pugh skipped the photo call and press conference for her film at the Venice Film Festival as she was shooting for the Dune sequel in Budapest.

