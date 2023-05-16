After Harry Styles, Liam Payne drops huge hint for One Direction reunion, here's what he said

Fans of the iconic boy band One Direction are buzzing with excitement once again, following an intriguing revelation from singer Liam Payne, 29. As hopes for a long-awaited reunion reach a fever pitch, Liam dropped a major hint that sent fans into a frenzy of speculation.

In a viral TikTok video that has taken social media by storm, Liam spilled the beans about a recently formed One Direction group chat, fueling rumors that a reunion might be on the horizon. When a reporter inquired about the band getting back together, Liam responded with a mischievous grin, saying, "Urgh, I don't know, but we just started a new group chat. So."

The reporter couldn't contain his excitement, exclaiming, "Hey, you heard this, man. 1D is back soon." Liam playfully gestured to the camera, rubbing his hands together and raising his eyebrows, leaving fans ecstatic and eager for more.

The TikTok video quickly spread like wildfire across various social media platforms, igniting a wave of excitement and anticipation among One Direction devotees worldwide. Twitter erupted with fans expressing their elation and sending hopeful prayers for a reunion of the beloved band, which includes Liam, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

"Are the stars aligned for a One Direction reunion??? Wth is going on," exclaimed one ecstatic superfan. Another fan fervently declared, "I'm praying the boys reunite one last time. I need this," while others shared sentiments like, "I love knowing the boys have a group chat going again. Nature is healing."

One loyal follower poured their heart out, saying, "If One Direction reunites, I genuinely think I will cry. We've waited so long." The overwhelming enthusiasm from fans reflects the deep-rooted longing for the band's reunion and the lasting impact their music had on their dedicated fanbase.

Liam's revelation comes in the wake of Harry Styles' recent appearance on James Corden's final episode of The Late Late Show, where he expressed openness to the idea of a potential reunion. When asked about the possibility, Harry replied, "I think I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don't see why we wouldn't."

As anticipation continues to build, the dreams of millions of One Direction fans worldwide hang in the balance. Will the chart-topping sensation that captured hearts across the globe once again grace the stage together? Only time will tell, but Liam's revealing hint has reignited a renewed sense of optimism and excitement among devoted fans, who eagerly await the next chapter in the One Direction story.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is One Direction coming back for a reunion? Harry Styles reacts positively