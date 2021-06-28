  1. Home
After heavy 'anti Asian' criticism, James Corden's famed show segment 'Spill Your Guts' to be changed

A petition had called for the segment in James Corden's talk show to be completely revamped or removed because it's "culturally offensive" .
38900 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2021 11:36 pm
Days after James Corden and his team came under heavy criticism for the kind of food used in his talk show segment 'Spill Your Guts', the host revealed that they will be completely revamping it. To put things into context, a petition on change.org was started by a certain Kim Saira for James Corden to remove the segment from his show for being 'culturally offensive'. 

In the segment, celebrities have to either some really difficult questions or  "eat disgusting foods". This encourages the celebrity to instead answer. The petition has called for the segment to be completely revamped or removed because it's "culturally offensive" to Asians. On several occasions, the petitioner claims that James Corden has called the foods as 'really disgusting' and ‘horrific'. However, they are eaten by a certain section of Asian people. 

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Corden addressed the petition and removal of the segment. He said, "We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods. As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don’t want to make a show to upset anybody." Adding how a recent episode features Anna Wintour, offering a pizza with cheeseburgers on top.

Kim Saira had petitioned to get 15,000 signatures but received an overwhelming response with 45,000 signatures and counting. 

