After Hoda Kotb's absence, Jenna Bush Hager takes questions about her whereabouts

Jenna Bush Hager clears viewers' doubt on Hoda Kotb’s mysterious absence, as the duo have been hosting "Today" for a very long time and her absence was noticed because Hoda Kotb went underground without any notice, which raised questions about her whereabouts.

Kotb's last live show occurred on February 17. She did appear in one more pre-recorded part on February 20, which led to fans of the show raising concerns about the co-host’s absence.

Jenna Bush explained the reason for Hoda’s absence.

Jenna Bush Hager finally broke her silence by revealing that the Emmy-award-winning journalist—who co-anchors "Today" with Savannah Guthrie and co-hosts the fourth hour of the NBC daytime show with Jenna Bush Hager—has been taking a break from her "Today show" hosting duty to focus on a "family health crisis."

Bush Hager and Evan Geist, who filled in for Hoda during her absence, both sent love to their co-host, emphasising that they "love" and "adore" Hoda Kotb by looking forward to her return to work "very, very soon."

Hoda Kotb’s cryptic Instagram post grew fans' concern.

Kotb has been silent over her absence, as she has not yet addressed the issue on her own, which has made her followers wonder. She stopped posting images with her family and started just sharing inspiring messages on Instagram.

"Choose hope," the most recent Monday post urged, while another added, "Sometimes miracles are just nice people with lovely hearts."

She also expressed feelings about "strong" and "brave" people seeking the sun through the "dark clouds."

Fans are sending love to the anchor of the Today show.

Kotb has had hundreds of followers post messages wishing her well ever since her absence has become increasingly evident.

Geist and "3rd Hour" co-host Sheinelle Jones have alternated stepping in for Kotb over the past week and a half while she is on leave.

