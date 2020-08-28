After Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae Jin, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA in talks for Confidential Assignment sequel

After Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae Jin, it has been reported that Girls’ Generation’s YoonA is also in talks for Confidential Assignment sequel.

The Confidential Assignment reunion on the big screen could be a reality pretty soon. It was previously reported that the makers of Confidential Assignment sequel have approached the lead duo Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae Jin. The Crash Landing On You star and the Space Sweepers actor's agencies have confirmed that they have received an offer. It has now been reported that another OG cast member has been approached for the sequel. According to Munhwa Ilbo, Girls’ Generation's YoonA is in talks to feature in the sequel.

In the original, YoonA played Yoo Hae Jin's Kang Jin Tae's sister-in-law. As per the report, YoonA will have a broader as compared to the OG movie, making her the female lead. YoonA had impressed viewers with her supporting performance in the 2017 film. AS reported by Soompi, a source from CJ ENM said YoonA’s character will showcase more chemistry with North Korean detective Rim Chul Ryung (Hyun Bin) in the sequel, as the two reunite for another case.

A source from YoonA's agency, SM Entertainment, has confirmed that she has been offered the role. "YoonA has received the offer to star in ‘Confidential Assignment 2,’ and she is reviewing the offer," the statement read. Apart from YoonA, international reports also suggest that Daniel Henney is in talks for joining the sequel to essay the role of an American detective who previously worked with CBI.

While YoonA considers the offer, she is filming her movie Miracle. She stars with Park Jung Min, Lee Soo Kyung, and Lee Sung Min.

ALSO READ: Crash Landing on You's Hyun Bin & Space Sweepers' Yoo Hae Jin in talks for Confidential Assignment sequel

Share your comment ×